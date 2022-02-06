Piers Morgan ‘gets the ultimate revenge’ on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Piers is set to delight fans as he returns to TV soon. He has taken his revenge on ITV and Good Morning Britain. He has pinched six of their key production staff.

The former Good Morning Britain host is getting ready to launch his new prime-time show on TalkTV. One inside source revealed to The Mail: “We’ve nicked all the best people.”

Another source commented on Piers’ unnecessary exit from Good Morning Britain. The source stated: “Piers is not a man to cross. He was forced out of ITV totally unnecessarily and now he has dealt the ultimate revenge by taking their stars.”

“He has only hired the people who he thinks are the best so this is a really big blow to the channel.”

Piers has been getting ready to return to TV and his state-of-the-art studio is nearly ready. Days ago Piers took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the studio with fans.

Alongside the studio shot, Piers commented: “BREAKING: First (very early) glimpse of my spanking new work home.

“If you judge a man by the size of his studio then I’ll be MASSIVE when my new global daily prime-time TV show launches in a few weeks. ps relax, those aren’t actually dance-floor lights… 🕺.”

Instagram fans were delighted with the studio’s progress and hearing about Piers’ imminent return. One fan said: “Cannot wait to have you back and calling out all the woke brigade and exposing them one by one.

“They have had a free rein in your absence Piers. As for the Studio…. Your Worth It.”

Another fan simply said: “Can’t wait!!! It’s been way too long.”

