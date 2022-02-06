NHS patients to receive extensive pre-operative care before surgery

NHS patients who are awaiting major surgery will receive extensive pre-operative care to ensure that they are in the best condition possible before the operation.

The NHS Elective Care Recovery Plan is set to provide patients with care from specialists teams of health professionals who will create personalised plans for each patient before their operation. According to a statement on the NHS website:

“The initiative will boost people’s chances of recovering quickly from treatment as well as cutting the number of operations that are cancelled on the day.

“Earlier pre-operative screening will also help identify patients with additional health needs who would benefit from extra support both before and after surgery, such as help to stop smoking or get physically fitter, or engagement with mental health services.

“Patients who are not fully ready for treatment are at greater risk of significant complications after surgery, which can result in a hospital admission up to three times longer than average and can lead to longer-term health problems and reduced chances of survival.”

The initiative will be launched in April 2023 and will benefit from investments of billions of pounds.

In the official statement, Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS in England, said: “While treating more than 600,000 patients in hospital for Covid has inevitably disrupted routine and elective treatments, the NHS is accelerating efforts to recover services and ensure as many patients as possible receive timely, expert care.

“Last-minute cancellations for health reasons are not only a major source of frustration and anxiety for patients, but cost the NHS and taxpayers, so it’s absolutely right that we help people to get fighting fit for surgery.

“The NHS is committed to providing care for all so as we have said all along, it is crucial that anyone who is concerned about their health comes forward so staff can help you get the support and treatment you need”.

