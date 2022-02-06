News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

Fewer bends THE Diputacion hopes to reduce hazards on the A-391’s Felix access via a geotechnic study to determine whether it is geologically feasible to reduce hairpin bends between Envia Golf and the town. Should this be favourable, plans can be drafted to reduce the sinuous curves at this point.

New hospital JUNTA president Juanma Morena laid the foundation stone for the Roquetas hospital on January 12. Excavators and diggers have now moved in to clear the site, prior to making a start on the much-requested hospital which Roquetas mayor Gabirel Amat announced is due to be finished in 2023.

All-rounders THE Junta assigned nine new environmental rangers to strengthen the province’s existing workforce and to continue protecting Almeria’s natural heritage. All will be receiving instruction in mediating and managing conflicts, dealing with forest fires, preventing work-related accidents, first aid and sports activities for the public in the countryside.

Ikea’s coming ALMERIA CITY’S Urban Development councillor Ana Martinez Labella confirmed that Ikea has requested a building licence for the 27,000-square metre plot in the Rambla Belen shopping centre near the A7 motorway which it acquired in 2018. Processing the application for the licence is expected to take approximately three months.

Big spenders ALMERIA’S local, provincial and regional administrations spent €446.53 per person on public works during 2021, a report from Malaga’s Association of Building Contractors and Developers has revealed. This is more than spending in any of Andalucia’s other seven provinces and €121 more per head than the regional average.