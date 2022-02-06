Neighbours to be axed after 40 years

After 40 years and the launching of many famous careers, the Australian hit show Neighbours is to be axed. The producers of the show are hoping to convince Kylie Minogue to return to the show for a grand finale.

Launched in 1985, the popular soap will end later this year and just a few weeks before its 40th anniversary. Apparently Fremantle Australia have been unable to agree a deal with Channel 5 that would keep the show on air. Fans now fear this could be the end of the much-loved show.

The rumour is that the show is losing money hence the attempt to do a deal with Channel 5, with a source saying: “Channel 5 pay Fremantle Australia many millions of pounds every year and, sadly, there’s a shortfall of about £5million in what it brings back in through advertising.”

The soap has seen some of the world’s biggest stars make their acting debut including singers Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, actress Margot Robbie as well as Hollywood actors Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth.

According to a source speaking to the Sun: “The cast and crew in Melbourne haven’t been told about the decision. They will be devastated. Neighbours is an institution people grew up with.”

“There’s a lot of disbelief and sadness among those who know it’s ending. They are currently in the process of approaching a number of former cast members, including Kylie, to make a special return.”

The insider added: “Now it’s the end, it really would be something special to have her back in Ramsay Street one last time.”

The news that the programme is to be axed after 40 years will leave many a neighbours fan sad that a deal could not be done.

