Man arrested for fake Spanish airport crime. The alleged crime took place at the Malaga airport on the Costa del Sol.

Officers from the National Police in Malaga arrested a 38-year-old man on February 2. According to the police, the man had faked a crime regarding his hire car. The man had allegedly pretended that while at the Malaga airport his car had been broken into.

The man had reported that someone had broken the window of the rental car. The police discovered that the man was trying to hide the fact that he had lost the rental car keys which would cost him a significant amount of money.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The man reported the alleged crime at the Fuengirola police station. He claimed that the rental car that had been hired by his company had had its window broken. The man reported that on January 21, he found the car in the car park at the Malaga airport having had its window broken. The man had said that no valuables had been taken from inside the vehicle.

Officers from the Malaga airport police station investigated the alleged crime. The officers then discovered though that no one had broken into the vehicle. They found that the car had been towed from the airport by a crane and that all the windows in the vehicle were intact.

The man was arrested for simulating a crime. When the officers checked the paperwork for the tow truck it was discovered that it had been called in because the vehicle’s keys had been lost.

According to the National Police, the crime allegedly committed by the man falls under article 457 of the Penal Code. The document for reporting a crime to the police includes text which warns people about telling lies or reporting inaccuracies.

Anyone who disregards this text and provides false information faces legal prosecution.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.