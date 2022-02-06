Madrid-Orihuela AVE completes its first 12 months in service

MADRID AVE: Emilio Bascuña talks to the media at Orihuela-Miguel Hernandez station Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

FORTY THOUSAND passengers have used Orihuela’s AVE station since the high speed Orihuela-Madrid train’s inauguration a year ago.

“That will increase if we recovered Easter Week or the Moors and Christians and have a summer season without restrictions,” predicted Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuña.

The AVE had already boosted Orihuela’s tourist offer nationally, putting the municipality in the AVE Cities Network, he said, summing up the AVE’s first 12 months

The four daily high speed trains – two in each direction – take passengers to Spain’s capital in just 2 hours, 22 minutes although Bascuñana added that the city wants extra trains.

“We are still hoping for more in response to our request to rail operator Renfe, especially as the trains now stop in Villena and Alicante city and slow down the service,” the mayor said.


