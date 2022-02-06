Madagascar hit by Cyclone Batsirai

Tens of thousands of people displaced on Madagascar as Cyclone Batsirai hits the island



Madagascar has been devastated as Cyclone Batsirai hit land on the east coast this Saturday, February 5, and proceeded to tear across the island.

According to its National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, an estimated 45,000 people have been displaced. Unconfirmed reports say that three, possibly six people have died.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused residents to flee from their homes, with the gale-force winds reportedly reaching speeds of around 145mph. The cyclone had been building in strength out in the Indian Ocean, before finally smashing into Mananjary, some 310 miles east of the island’s capital of Antananarivo.

As the storm headed inland it thankfully lost its power, and the winds dropped to around 80mph. Roofs have been blown off homes in the nearby towns of Nosy Varika, and Manakara said residents, along with utility poles and trees being brought down and blocking roads.

One 21-year-old resident, Joellah Razanivomanana, told The Associated Press, “The roof flew away. We didn’t sleep all night. We took shelter under the table and under the bed because we were afraid that the house would fall on us”.

Adding, “Almost all the houses are collapsed, and the roofs are blown off. So almost all of us in Mananjary are affected”.

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management has warned that the cyclone, on what is the world’s fourth-largest island, could affect as many as 600,000 people. “Almost all regions of the island are at risk”, said a spokesperson. As a result, most of the island’s sea and land transport services have been suspended.

Jeremia Razafiharimanana, from the aforementioned entity reported that Mananjary has been without electricity since last Friday evening, February 4, and is ‘devastated’.

Madagascar’s meteorology department said Batsirai is expected to cause “significant and widespread damage, particularly flooding in the east, the southeast, and the central highlands”, as reported by itv.com.

