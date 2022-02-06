Legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 after testing positive for COVID.

One of India’s most influential singers Lata Mangeshkar has sadly died at the age of 92. The iconic singer died in Mumbai after having been hospitalised in January. She had tested positive for COVID. According to the doctor who treated her, she had been suffering from multi-organ failure which led to her death.

Tributes have flooded in for the singer. Prime minister Narendra Modi paid tribute after the heartbreaking death and said: “She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

He called Lata: “an exceptional human being, full of warmth”.

India will carry out two days of national mourning. This will be marked by the national flag flying at half-mast.

Actor Akshay Kumar commented on the death and said: “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers.

“Om Shanti.”

