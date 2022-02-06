Jet2 named as the airline with the best record on giving refunds during the pandemic

Low-cost airline Jet2 has beat all other airlines to take the prize for the best record on giving refunds to customers who were not able to fly during the pandemic.

The low-cost British airline Jet2 was named as the airline with the best record for giving refunds during the pandemic by Which? in their yearly Best & Worst Short-Haul Airlines Survey. The company also scored highly in a number of other categories, such as punctuality, cabin cleanliness, customer service, value for money and COVID precautions. Which? said that: “At a time when some airlines were making sworn enemies of their customers, Jet2.com received its highest-ever customer score.”

In a statement on their website, Jet2 responded to the praise by saying:

“Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have continued their customer-first strategy throughout the pandemic, winning praise from customers, consumer organisations, media, and independent travel agents for how they have looked after customers affected by programme changes.”

The CEO of the company, Steve Heapy, said: “The past two years have been the most challenging in history for the entire travel industry and the way different companies have responded will be remembered for a long time. We are very proud to have been repeatedly recognised for the way we have looked after customers and independent travel agents, and there can be no better measure of how well we are doing than the views of the consumer champion Which? and their members. After so much hard work, we are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider once again. If customers travel with us, or if their plans have to change, we have done the right thing by them.”

He added: “With travel returning to normality, our track record for looking after customers means that we are really benefitting from the strong return in demand. We know that customers want assurance more than ever, and as Which? point out in their research, our standards of customer care exceed other short-haul airlines.”

