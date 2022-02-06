It’s all about words for Writers’ Ink in Orihuela Costa

Linda Hall
By Linda Hall

It's all about words for Writers' Ink in Orihuela Costa
WRITERS’ INK are a small, friendly crowd who love words and writing.

“We befriend, discuss and assist anyone interested in the art of writing, be it for personal pleasure or from a desire to learn more about the craft with an aim to publishing,” Writers’ Ink chair Joy Lennick told the Euro Weekly News.

Beginners or experienced writers are all welcome, Joy explained.

“If we can help you write that short story or book you have in your head, we would be delighted,” she said. “If you are already half-way through a book but have lost direction or have only written articles or poetry, it’s all about words.”

Most members have published one or more books, Joy said, although anyone who is a starter would be surprised how many other “literary virgins” are also nervous and apprehensive.

“Being with like-minded people is always beneficial and can give you confidence,” she added.  “Why not come along and try us out?  You have nothing to lose and much to gain.”


Writers’ Ink, who are are online via Facebook, meet on the second Monday of the month at The Cavern Cafe, Calle Limon, Citrus Centre, Playa Flamenca (Orihuela Costa).

Next meeting February 14 at 10.30 for 11am until 12.30am-1pm.


