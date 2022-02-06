It’s a gas as Elche city hall turns to natural gas-powered lorries

ELCHE city hall has installed the municipality’s first filling station for vehicles that run on natural gas (CNG).

This will supply the rubbish-collection lorries used by the city’s new street-cleaning concessionary, UTE-Elche, a joint venture between Urbaser and the FCC multinational.

The filling station will provide fuel for the municipality’s 64 new vehicles as city hall gradually phases out all of its diesel vehicles, explained Elche mayor Carlos Gonzalez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new service, which has cost more than €680,000, will reduce the lorries’ environmental impact and make substantial savings on energy bills, Gonzalez said.

“It will also significantly reduce both carbon dioxide emissions as well as noise,” he added.