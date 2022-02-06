Internet trade: Four African elephant legs seized in Spain. Officers from the Guardia Civil have stepped in and seized the elephant legs.

According to the Guardia Civil, officers have stepped in and seized four elephant legs. The legs are being held as a precautionary measure at a secure location while investigations are carried out.

The Guardia Civil opened an investigation after the elephant legs were discovered being sold on the Internet in November 2021. Shockingly the elephant legs were being converted into small stools and sold for a staggering 600 euros each.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The investigation is part of the Ministry of Ecological Transition’s Prevention and Action Plan against the illegal sale of protected species.

The investigation led to the arrest of two Spanish nationals aged 39 and 67 years old. The men are being investigated for a crime against flora and fauna. If the two men are found guilty then they could face a prison sentence of between six months and two years or a hefty fine.

The Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) is working hard to prevent the trade of endangered animals.

Under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and under Annex A of Regulation (EC) No 338/1997 elephants are considered to be highly protected species. Due to this protection, the possession or sale of elephant items is protected under international law. For these items to be sold documentation is required which proves their legality.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.