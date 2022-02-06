Iconic soap to be axed after almost 40 years

After 40 years on our television screens, an iconic soap is to be axed

After nearly four decades on our television screens, the long-running Aussie soap, Neighbours, is to disappear. First hitting BBC1 back in 1985, an emotional finale is reportedly being planned for this August.

Fremantle Australia produces the soap, but the bulk of its production costs are footed by Channel 5. It is believed that the two parties have been deep in discussions for the past weeks to try and find a solution to save the popular programme.

Set in the fictional cul-de-sac of Ramsey Street, compared to the advertising revenue it brings in, the soap apparently costs too much to make. It still has an average daily viewing audience of 1.2 million though.

“The cast and crew in Melbourne haven’t been told about the decision. They will be devastated. Neighbours is an institution people grew up with”, an inside source told The Sun.

They continued, “Channel 5 pay Fremantle Australia many millions of pounds every year, and, sadly, there’s a shortfall of about £5million in what it brings back in through advertising”.


Show bosses are said to be discussing a big ending for the soap. One possibility could be to entice the singing legend, Kylie Minogue, to make a return to the soap that launched her to stardom. Kylie starred as the character Charlene Robinson, a tomboy mechanic.

“There’s a lot of disbelief and sadness among those who know it’s ending”, added the inside source. “They are currently in the process of approaching a number of former cast members, including Kylie, to make a special return”.

“Now it’s the end, it really would be something special to have her back in Ramsay Street one last time”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.


