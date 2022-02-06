Heathrow seeks to fill thousands of jobs before summer travel boom

Thousands of jobs are available in a wide range of different roles at Heathrow as the airport prepares for this year’s summer travel boom.

The UK’s busiest airport, Heathrow, has vacancies to fill in a wide range of different areas, including service and hospitality, aviation, logistics, airfield operations and engineering, and there are also jobs in Border Force and Heathrow Security. The recruitment drive, in which thousands of positions are to be filled, is taking place in preparation for the summer travel boom, although the numbers of passengers expected for 2022 are still predicted to be far from pre-pandemic levels.

In a statement given on their website, Heathrow Chief People Officer Paula Stannett said:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“A job at Heathrow is an opportunity to work at one of the most exciting and dynamic places in the country. We can’t wait to welcome more passengers back this summer. To get ready, we’re building our team of dedicated colleagues who love making a difference to our passengers every day. Together you can help us get people back to the things that matter most – visiting family and friends abroad, falling in love with travel again and connecting their business with global markets.”

Those interested in working at Heathrow can find out more at: www.heathrowacademy.co.uk.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.