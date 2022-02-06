Granada driver’s nerves lead to discovery of marijuana in his vehicle

Guardia Civil officers in Granada detect a driver acting nervously, subsequently found to be transporting 4.5 kilos of marijuana



Within the framework of ‘Operation Miller’ against drug trafficking, Guardia Civil officers in Granada province have seized 4.5 kilos of marijuana in a vehicle they intercepted on the A-92 at Purullena.

As a result, the force is investigating a 34-year-old individual with a police record as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health, specifically, for drug trafficking.

The intervention took place at Km286 of the A-92 motorway, in the Granada municipality of Purullena. A patrol from the Guadix Guardia Civil Traffic Unit observed that a vehicle was circulating with an expired ITV and so the officers intercepted it to report the infraction.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After identifying the driver, and informing him that they were going to report him, the officers verified that he was unusually nervous. They subsequently invited him to open the boot of his vehicle, where they discovered that he was carrying five rubbish bags full of marijuana.

The investigated, along with the seized drugs, was transferred to the barracks of the Benalua Guardia Civil to carry out the necessary proceedings against him. ‘Operation Miller’ is an ongoing operation by the force in this region against the illegal cultivation and trafficking of marijuana at a national level, as reported by granadadigital.es.