Granada driver’s nerves lead to discovery of marijuana in his vehicle

By
Chris King
-
0
Granada driver's nerves lead to discovery of marijuana in his vehicle
Granada driver's nerves lead to discovery of marijuana in his vehicle. image: guardia civil

Guardia Civil officers in Granada detect a driver acting nervously, subsequently found to be transporting 4.5 kilos of marijuana

Within the framework of ‘Operation Miller’ against drug trafficking, Guardia Civil officers in Granada province have seized 4.5 kilos of marijuana in a vehicle they intercepted on the A-92 at Purullena.

As a result, the force is investigating a 34-year-old individual with a police record as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health, specifically, for drug trafficking.

The intervention took place at Km286 of the A-92 motorway, in the Granada municipality of Purullena. A patrol from the Guadix Guardia Civil Traffic Unit observed that a vehicle was circulating with an expired ITV and so the officers intercepted it to report the infraction.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

After identifying the driver, and informing him that they were going to report him, the officers verified that he was unusually nervous. They subsequently invited him to open the boot of his vehicle, where they discovered that he was carrying five rubbish bags full of marijuana.

The investigated, along with the seized drugs, was transferred to the barracks of the Benalua Guardia Civil to carry out the necessary proceedings against him. ‘Operation Miller’ is an ongoing operation by the force in this region against the illegal cultivation and trafficking of marijuana at a national level, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here