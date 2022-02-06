Gibraltar: British Navy causes three incidents with Spanish ships

According to the reports in Europa Sur, the British Navy has caused three incidents involving Spanish ships operating in the waters surrounding the Gibraltar.

The incidents apparently occurred between Wednesday and Friday this week, with official Spanish ships involved in two of the incidents. The two ships were the Salvamar Denébola, which had responded to a distress call from a sailboat (Spetes) and the second from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO).

According to reports a rigid boat based in Gibraltar harassed the rescue vessel and at one point collided with it, forcing it to abandon the rescue attempt.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hours later, four Gibraltar government and Royal Navy ships harassed the Spanish oceanographic vessel Francisco de Paula Navarro, more than three miles away from the Rock.

The third incident took place on Friday, when the HMS Pursuer, a British training ship based in Gibraltar, was carrying out target practice in Spanish waters, practices that had not been reported. When the Civil Guard arrived at the scene, the Pursuer returned to port.

According to Europa Sur, Spanish diplomatic sources have confirmed that they will report the three incidents involving the British navy through the usual diplomatic channels.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.