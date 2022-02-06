February 6, a very important day for the Chaplaincy of Saints Peter and Paul in Torrevieja

February 6, a very important day for the Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul in Torrevieja
CELEBRATORY LUNCH: The Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul in Torrevieja commemorates the Queen’s accession to the throne Photo credit. Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja

HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II celebrated the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the Throne on February 6.

The Church of England in the Torrevieja area held a special service at 11.30 am in La Siesta Church which included prayers, a reflection and hymns to celebrate the special day.

“It is a most important day not only for the United Kingdom but for all who look to Queen Elizabeth as head of the Commonwealth,” Fr Richard Seabrook, the priest for the English-speaking Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul in Torrevieja, said.

“It is right that we should give thanks to Almighty God for this,” Father Seabrook maintained.

“Not only does the Queen play an important part in the Church of England, she exemplifies Christian service and her faith is at the heart of her life,” he said. “We also give thanks for her steadfastness and devotion, commitment and example over 70 years. It is an historic day and it is right to proclaim, with jubilation, God save the Queen,” Fr Seabrook declared.

The service concluded with the National Anthem in its three-verse version, and all those who were in the area were invited to participate in Accession Day with a lunch at a local restaurant.


 

