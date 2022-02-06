‘Extremely poor’ fishing on the River Segura’s Jacarilla-Bigastro stretch

Linda Hall
RIVER SEGURA: The Jacarailla-Bigastro section fished by Carp-R-Us members Photo credit: Carp-R-Us

THE River Segura at Jacarilla-Bigastro was the chosen venue for Round Seven of the Carp-R-Us Winter-Spring Series.

The banks were still frosty when the stretch of the river was pegged out, but with temperatures expected to rise to the low 20s and the river looking in good condition, a pleasant day’s fishing was expected.

“However, as seems to be the case on all venues at the moment, the fishing was extremely poor,” said Steve Fell, the Carp-R-Us.

Steve Fell again ran out the winner with just 2.70 kilos caught on Peg Nine. Terry Screen was second again, taking 1.53 kilos on Peg Two, with Nick Bastock’s 1.36 kilos from Peg Six putting him in third place, followed by Willy Moons (990 grammes).

For more information about the club, visit the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.


