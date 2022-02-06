Evil Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield admits Surrey hammer murders

Levi Bellfield, serving life in a Co. Durham prison, has admitted to the brutal 1996 hammer murders in Surrey of Lin and Megan Russell. The confession was made in a four page detailed statement according to his lawyer.

Bellfield, sentenced to life for the murder of schoolgirl Milly Dowler, apparently has described in graphic detail how he killed the mother and daughter who were out walking their dog.

Josie survived the attack but suffered such horrific injuries that emergency services initially thought her dead when they arrived on the scene.

The confession, first reported in The Sun, means that Michael Stone, who was convicted of murdering the Russell’s in 1998, could have suffered a miscarriage of justice.

Stone’s lawyer Paul Bacon, has only recently discovered the confession, told the Sunday Mirror: “The statement Bellfield has made, I believe is the truth.

“It now needs the police to interview Bellfield under caution and we can then establish Michael Stone’s innocence at last.”

His lawyer said he would be writing to him tomorrow as contact has to be through letter.

He added: “My intention is to deliver the (Bellfield) statement to the CCRC and Cressida Dick for the Met to investigate.”

Bellfield, who is now known as Yusuf Rahim after converting to Islam, recounts the bloody attack and reveals macabre details like how he took a hair scrunchie as a souvenir and killed the family dog after it bit him.

In the confession, he wrote: “There was blood everywhere and all up my legs, arms and shorts.”

He allegedly describes what he was wearing that day, including “marigold washing up gloves” and how as mum Lin complied he grew more confident with his sickening attack.

He added: “Had she screamed I would have attacked her and left not harming the children.

“The situation just got out of control and the more she complied it just gave me more confidence. I walked all three of them off the track. I forced Lin to sit down.”

The statement goes into detail on how he killed the pair and then left Josie for dead with horrific injuries, before saying he stopped at a service station on the M25 in Surrey after the attack, to wash the blood off before going home, changing and going to work as a nightclub bouncer.

He claims the next day he threw the hammer he used into the Thames.

Assuming the confession is true Bellfield will have been responsible for six murders making his one of the worst serial killers in Britain, and it does also mean that Stone who has professed his innocence has suffered a miscarriage of justice.

The 53-year-old is already serving life for the deaths of Millie, 13, Amelie Delagrange, 22, and 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell. He was also convicted for the attempted murder of 18-year-old Kate Sheedy.

In the statement made to solicitor Paul Bacon, who currently represents Stone, he also confessed to killing Judith Gold in North London, in 1990. Bacon will forward the document to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, who can order re-trials.

Stone, who has always denied responsibility for murdering the mum and daughter, was found guilty in 1998 and then later released after the convictions were quashed. A subsequent trial saw him sent back to prison based on an alleged confession he made in prison.

Stone who lost another appeal in 2004, will be hoping that the document will finally confirm his claim that he was not responsible for the Surrey hammer murder.

