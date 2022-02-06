Eight Killed in 2 Days as Third Deadly Avalanche Hits Austria

The third deadly avalanche in just two days has killed another person in Austria and injured four others, bringing the total killed to eight.

Police say the avalanche in western Austria took place on Saturday the day after two other avalanches killed seven skiers as heavy snowfall followed by warmer weather made for unusually dangerous conditions.

According to Austrian broadcaster ORF the avalanche took place in Schmirn, in the state of Tyrol, with a 58-year-old local man losing his life

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the same province, a 42-year-old Austrian mountain and ski-guide and four Swedish skiers, all men in their 40s, were killed on Friday when an avalanche near the town of Spiss on the border with Switzerland buried them completely.

Another member of the group, a 43-year-old Swede, was able to phone for help and was rescued, police said.

Two Austrian skiers were killed in a third incident when police were alerted after relatives said they could not contact them. Emergency services found the bodies of the two Austrian skiers, a woman, age 61, and a 60-year-old man, early Saturday morning.

Warmer weather coupled with earlier heavy snowfalls is according to police making conditions dangerous, the expectation is that more could be killed in Austria should there be any further avalanches.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.