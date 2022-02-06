eGate chaos slammed at UK airports, by Government inspector.

According to The Mirror, Government inspector David Neal has slammed the Home Office over chaos caused by eGates at UK airports. The inspector has said that UK airports had experienced mayhem including five-hour queues. He said the issues have been due to a lack of training, constant Covid rule changes and insufficient numbers of staff.

Neal is the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration. He has criticised the Home Office which operates border force. He has also hit out at the fact that his June report has taken many months to be released.

eGates are a common sight at many UK airports. Stansted is home to 30 eGates while Heathrow has 69 and Gatwick has 50 eGates.

Travellers experienced five-hour queues and mayhem last year. Border force staff have blamed this on staff cuts.

Speaking to The Mirror a Home Office source explained that eGates have received updates that will “improve security and efficiency”.

The source went on to add: “We are committed to making further improvements and ePassport Gate technology continues to be part of the overall strategy to make our border as efficient, smart, and responsive as possible.”

As part of the June report, the inspector made numerous suggestions for improvements.

