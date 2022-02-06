Reservoirs across Spain are reported to be at around 45 per cent of their capacity due to the drought



A continued shortage of rainfall in Spain has led to a dramatic period of drought in the country. With temperatures reported to be rising again this week, the outlook is looking bleak for the moment.

According to government data, the Spanish water reserve is in an extremely poor condition, with the country’s reservoirs currently reported to be holding around only 44.8 per cent of their capacity.

This figure is eight per cent less than during the corresponding date of 2021. If the range is opened to the data of the last decade, then the current reserve is 14 points below average.

In the worst state, is the Guadalquivir area, with its catchment containing just 28.6 per cent of its full capacity. It is closely followed by Andalucian reservoirs of Guadalete-Barbate, Guadiana, and the whole of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basin in general.

That of the Segura is at 35.2 per cent, the Tagus is at 46 per cent, and the Duero, at 49.1 per cent. The internal basins of Catalonia are at 57.2 per cent.

Better conditions are seen in the water reserves of Tinto, Odiel, and Piedras, standing at 73.8 per cent, and Cantabrico Oriental is at 87.7. The only reserve in Spain that is above 90 per cent of its capacity is the internal Basin of the Basque Country, which is currently at 95.2 per cent.

Agriculture bears especially serious consequences during a period of drought. This present situation, plus drier spring temperatures, can spoil the harvests, especially in the south and east of Spain.

The forecast is not good. Rain is not forecast for at least the next ten days, and even when it does arrive, it will probably not be sufficient enough to increase the water levels substantially, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

