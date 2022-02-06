Crocodile attack: Brit teen takes her first steps after almost losing her legs in a horrific crocodile attack.

18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith from Hampshire had been in Zambia on a white water rafting trip. She was horrifically attacked by a crocodile. The crocodile sized her up before grabbing her and dragging her under the water. The Brit was lucky to escape with her life.

Amelie has undergone seven operations since she was attacked. She has now taken her first steps. The Brit teenager had expected that she would lose her legs.

Speaking to Sky News Amelie explained how she had started to head back to the raft. She then felt something in the water with her. She looked down thinking it would be her friend but she “looked down and saw the crocodile ”.

She told Sky News: “You just think how do I get out? How do we escape this? At that point, I was just so ridiculously grateful that my friend was in the water.”

Luckily the teenager was dragged from the water but she had to endure a long wait before she was able to be airlifted to safety.

As she waited to be rescued she realised that she may lose her legs. A friend told her not to look but she commented: “It’s okay, tell them to amputate both my legs.”

Amelie revealed: “I nearly lost my life, losing my legs compared to that is nothing.” Using crutches, she has now taken her first steps.

The Brit teen hopes to head back to Zambia and help build a school there. She commented: “Obviously what happened was terrible, but I can’t change it and I was so lucky to have people around me I did,

“It’s kind of a reality check, and makes you realise how lucky you are and how amazing life is.”

She went on to add: “You just never imagine it could happen to someone like you.”

