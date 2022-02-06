Conflict: U.S. troops arrive in Europe. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is growing.

Troops left the US on Thursday and headed for Europe. The troops’ movement is in response to the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The US is boosting the number of forces on the eastern flank. Military officials confirmed that around 2000 U.S. Army troops have arrived in Poland and Germany. Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders are causing significant concern across the world. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already tried to step in and ease the situation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to NPR, troops have been heading into Germany to help support joint operations. A joint task force has its headquarters in Germany. So far the troops deployed in Germany from the US are members of the 18th Airborne Corps.

Troops have also headed into Poland. This includes Major General Christopher Donahue who is in charge of the 82nd Airborne Division. The major was the last soldier from the United States to leave Afghanistan.

Poland saw the US troops arrive early on Saturday morning. The troops had flown into the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport. The airport is only around 50 miles from the Ukraine border.

More troops from the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat will reportedly be arriving in Poland during the weekend.

Troops stationed in Germany will be heading for Romania soon as the country shares a border with Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.