Bargain Hunter: Cheap garage sale drawing worth over $10 million

A previously undiscovered drawing by Albrecht Dürer is thought to be worth $10 million. According to CNN, the artwork had been snapped up initially at a garage sale in 2017 for only $30. Dürer was a key artist during the German Renaissance.

The artwork is now owned by London based auction house Agnews Gallery. According to the gallery, the German artist from the 16th century was incredibly important during the European Renaissance. He died in 1528.

The artwork is called “Madonna and Child”.

According to Gallery, artwork has been: “the subject of great interest since its rediscovery”.

Speaking to CNN Boston art collector Clifford Schorer commented on how the drawing was discovered. Schorer had been heading to a party and had forgotten to buy a gift. He made a detour and was told about an incredible drawing.

Schorer told CNN: “In general, there is an inverse relationship between how dramatic the claim is and how disappointing it is. [For example] if someone tells me they have a Leonardo [da Vinci], I’m usually pretty sure I’m going to see some unimpressive images.”

He told the previous owner: “I think it’s either the biggest forgery I’ve ever seen, or it’s a masterpiece.”

Schorer added: “It was like [experiencing] a kind of electricity. When you’re in my world, you spend your life looking for unknown things that lead to fascinating avenues of research… and I could see that I was at the beginning of something extremely exciting.

“It’s probably fair to say that Dürer is one of the greatest graphic designers who ever lived, a pioneer of printmaking and drawing. He was a master of black and white, and his famous etchings… inspired artists all over the world.”

