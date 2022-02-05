Vera’s shopping vouchers were a hit with consumers

VERA’S shopping voucher campaign was a success for all concerned.

When consumers used one of the €20 vouchers for a purchase, they paid only €15 each time, while Vera town hall later paid the €5 to the 66 shops and businesses taking part in the campaign.

This was facilitated by the Almeria Chamber of Commerce, following a collaboration agreement with Vera town hall.

The town hall and the Chamber of Commerce issued €100,000 in vouchers, which had a €400,000 impact on local sales from mid-December until January 30.

“This meant that many residents made their purchases in local shops instead of buying online or in out-of-town shopping centres,” Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco said.

Commerce councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez revealed that given the success of the first shopping voucher campaign, the town hall intended to launch two more during 2022.

“The first, held before the summer season begins, will concentrate on the hospitality sector with another focusing on shops planned for Christmas,” she said.