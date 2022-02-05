Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone but it comes around every year regardless. While many articles written in the build-up to the day the world turns pink and red focus on the romance of being in a couple, schmoozing your way through the hours in a loved up cloud for two, this one about Valentine’s day near Mojacar is slightly different.

The best relationship you should have is the one you hold with yourself and for that reason, this article describes a beautiful Valentine’s day along the Mojacar coast that can be enjoyed completely solo, as a treat from you, to you. Of course, if you are weaving your way through life in a couple you can absolutely stretch this out for two, but if you want a day full of wooing only you, this is the guide you need.

Valle Del Este spa morning

To start the day off in the most relaxing style, open your eyes and stretch out your limbs in a king-size bed based in a four-star hotel and spa, with all the facilities you need to feel your very best. There is no rule against booking the biggest bed you can and taking it all up for yourself! Make your way downstairs and set yourself up for a morning of pure bliss, with spa treatments and massage, a sauna trip and a dip in the indoor pool. Emerge feeling refreshed and rebalanced, ready for the rest of your solo date.

Cycling to the coast

While there are plenty of options for transport out of Valle Del Este to reach the beach, one of the most exhilarating is a cycle ride down the hills towards the water. With the majority of the route being downhill, you can feel the wind in your hair (through your helmet) and the winter sun (we get more than 3,500 hours of sun a year) on your skin as you ride down to sandy beaches and seafood of the port town of Garrucha.

Garrucha seafood

The seafood in Garrucha is famous across Spain. The fish market is held daily, so you know the much you are going to treat yourself to is going to be fresh and taken from the clear blue waters right in front of you. Garrucha is filled with fish restaurants right up and down its gorgeous paseo, so you can take your pick and always be happy with the result. If you want to try the food the town is most well-known for, then I suggest the red prawns a la plancha. Wonderful!

Belgian chocolates (and beer!) for dessert

Next up we take a ride down the smooth paseo and towards the next set of beautiful sandy beaches (we are spoilt for choice here). On the way to Mojacar Playa, a quick stop off is called for, to sate the sweet tooth that has been calling since after lunch. Tucked away in a short row of shops on the front, almost exactly halfway between Garrucha and Mojacar, is The Pralirium. A little slice of Belgian heaven, they have rows and rows of divine handmade chocolates, alongside tasty, albeit very strong, beers. Who said that Valentine’s chocolates always have to be a gift for someone else? Pick your favourites and pack them into your bag as we finish our short journey to the last stop.

Mojacar sunset

The smooth, sandy beaches of Mojacar face out towards Africa and have an expanse of blue sea and sky to gaze upon. With the backing of one of Spain’s prettiest Pueblo Blancos up the hill behind you, whichever way you look, you will see beauty. What is particularly special about the late afternoon hours this time of year though, is the sunset. The sun fades low in the sky behind the Sierra Cabrera mountains and over the sea, a gorgeous light appears. Known locally as the violet hour, this time of day brings out a dusky hue that is rarely replicated. As you turn towards the mountains, any clouds turn fiery, with golds and oranges dominating the top of the mountain range. To sit on a beach bench with your favourite Belgian chocolate and wonder at the beauty of the world is definitely up there for great things to do on your own.

Cocktails in the famous Mojacar Chiringuitos

As the temperature drops, the evening calls from the famous chiringuito beach bars that line this particular part of the coast. While winter hours may mean some are closed, this only creates more of the party atmosphere as people mix and mingle in the others that continue through the cooler months. While some may think that having cocktails alone is a strange thing to do, if by now you are wanting the conversation of others, there is no better place to find new friends. If however, you are still quite happy with your own company, then an expertly made drink while people-watching and listening to the waves is the way to round out a day of being your own true love.

