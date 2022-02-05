UK House of Commons Leader claims taking morning after pill abortion

Conservative Party House of Commons Leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has been accused of spreading falsehoods after claiming that taking the morning after pill is a form of abortion. The minister made the claim when Labour’s Dame Diana Johnson asked him to sanction a debate on ensuring the drug was cheaply and easily available.

Mr Trees-Mogg made the claim after the Hull North MP called high prices for the drug at some pharmacies a ‘sexist surcharge’, the debate call following the decision by Boots to cut the price of its pill to £10 after years of campaigning from activists and charities.

Rees-Mogg, a devout Catholic who has said he opposes abortion even in rape cases, told Dame Diana that she “cannot expect me to speak in favour of abortifacients”.

Raising a point of order with the Speaker after the debate Dame Diana said: ‘The World Health Organisation say that emergency contraception pills prevent pregnancy by prevention or delaying of ovulation and they do no induce an abortion.

“Emergency contraception cannot interrupt an established pregnancy or harm a developing embryo.

“‘How can I ensure that the Leader of the House corrects the record, as what he said I think is a harmful clinical falsehood and I am sure does not represent the Government’s policy?”

Deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing replied: ‘It is open to her to simply ask the minister to correct the record.

“It does appear to me that if there is a factual inaccuracy in the matter to which she has just referred, it is rather an important matter and one in which I would judge that anything that is said in this chamber ought to be 100% correct, because it is not a matter on which we should allow people who will be affected by it to be misled, and that the facts ought to be straight.”

It is no wonder that the lead of the commons is known in some circles as the minister for the 18th century with his outdated views and his false claims that taking the morning after pill leads to abortion.

