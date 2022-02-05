Two British and Swedish fugitives captured on Costa del Sol

The National Police on the Costa del Sol has captured two wanted British and Swedish fugitives



National Police officers on the Costa del Sol, in two separate incidents, have arrested two wanted British and Swedish fugitives. Both had extradition claims against them.

One was a Swedish national, detained in the town of Torremolinos, who had a European Arrest and Surrender Order in his country of origin for drug trafficking. Identified as SMK, 32 years old, he was located in Torremolinos while a plainclothes officer was carrying out citizen security prevention functions.

Officers identified the individual in the parking lot of the cafeteria of one of the petrol stations on the AP-7 at Km224. The information provided by the police to Room 091 revealed that this person had an outstanding OEDE from Sweden, in force for a drug trafficking case committed last October. He stands to serve seven years in prison for that.

The second fugitive was a 29-year-old British citizen, CHTM, arrested in the city of Marbella. He was intercepted during a Selective Static Identification Operation carried out by officers of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of the Local Police Station of this municipality.

The man had been identified in the coastal town of Estepona the previous day for his alleged involvement with drug trafficking. He was subsequently identified again at the control, and the officers verified that an arrest warrant had been activated for his arrest since January 24 of this year.

It was wanted by the judicial authorities of the United Kingdom, for a crime of illegal possession of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. Sentenced to an initial sentence of five years and nine months in prison for the crimes charged to him in his country of origin, he would have two years and nine months left to serve.