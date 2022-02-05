Traffic accident in Torrevieja leaves driver trapped in his lorry

Lorry driver left trapped in his cab after an awful traffic accident in the Alicante municipality of Torrevieja



A traffic accident in the province of Alicante earlier this morning, Saturday, February 5, between a lorry and a car, resulted in two people being injured. The collision occurred at around 6:45am, on the CV-95 road, in the municipality of Torrevieja.

As reported by the Provincial Firefighters Consortium, the accident took place near Torrevieja Hospital. The lorry driver was left trapped inside his cab as a result of the collision, and had to be extracted by the firefighters.

The car involved in the crash ended up turning onto its side, with the driver, although injured, managing to get out of the vehicle unassisted.

Being so close to the hospital, several nurses and doctors came out and proceeded to attend to the injured. Emergency services had been deployed to the scene, including a command and leadership unit, a fire engine, a rescue van, a sergeant, a corporal, and five firefighters from the Torrevieja station, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

