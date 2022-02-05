Tons of gypsum sail from Garrucha port

GARRUCHA port handled 7.6 million tons of merchandise in 2021, 6.8 per cent more than 2020’s 7.1 million tons.

It was also the second consecutive year that Garrucha outstripped the ports of both Almeria City and Carboneras, which between them shipped 5.8 million tons.

Gypsum from the Sorbas quarries, together with much smaller amounts of crushed marble, limestone, pozzolans for cement and gravel, are the principal reason for Garrucha’s activity.

Port sources revealed that exports were unaffected by the pandemic and had even increased to their habitual destinations in Africa and the US.

Each day, almost 1,000 vehicles cover the 30-kilometre journey between the Sorbas quarries – Europe’s largest – and Garrucha, according to the Junta’s Public Works department.

Garrucha port also happens to come under the regional government’s control, unlike Almeria and Carboneras which belong to the Spanish state.