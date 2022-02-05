Tons of gypsum sail from Garrucha port

Tons of gypsum sail from Garrucha portil from Garrucha port
GARRUCHA PORT: Ships load up here with Sorbas gypsum Photo credit: Luis Rogelio HM

GARRUCHA port handled 7.6 million tons of merchandise in 2021, 6.8 per cent more than 2020’s 7.1 million tons.

It was also the second consecutive year that Garrucha outstripped the ports of both Almeria City and Carboneras, which between them shipped 5.8 million tons.

Gypsum from the Sorbas quarries, together with much smaller amounts of crushed marble, limestone, pozzolans for cement and gravel, are the principal reason for Garrucha’s activity.

Port sources revealed that exports were unaffected by the pandemic and had even increased to their habitual destinations in Africa and the US.

Each day, almost 1,000 vehicles cover the 30-kilometre journey between the Sorbas quarries – Europe’s largest – and Garrucha, according to the Junta’s Public Works department.

Garrucha port also happens to come under the regional government’s control, unlike Almeria and Carboneras which belong to the Spanish state.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

