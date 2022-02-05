Ryanair offers Valentine’s Gift Cards for as little as £25

For those still struggling to find a decent Valentine’s Day present for their other half, Ryanair has come up with a perfect solution: Valentine’s Gift Cards that start at as little as £25.

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, but some of us may still not have found the ideal present for our partner. Perhaps they are particularly difficult to buy for, or perhaps we just have not had time. Fortunately, Ryanair is here to save the day with their Valentine’s Gift Cards. In a statement on their website, they said:

“With the most romantic day of the year just days away, Ryanair has the perfect gift for those last-minute shoppers looking to impress their special someone this Valentine’s Day – Ryanair Gift Cards! Fly on the wings of love to a romantic destination of your choice from Ryanair’s industry-leading network of 230+ destinations across 37 countries.

Ryanair Gift Cards start at just £25 and are delivered straight to your inbox making them an ideal last-minute gift that will have your loved one flying high this Valentine’s Day. So, why not unleash your inner romantic, log on to Ryanair.com and treat your special someone to a Ryanair Gift Card this Valentine’s Day”.

