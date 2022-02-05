Questions asked about progress on Nijar’s ‘Blood wedding’ property

Questions asked about progress made on Nijar's ‘Blood wedding’ property
RUINED CORTIJO: Historic building now belongs to the Diputacion Photo credit: Pedro Jose Ponce Asensio

THE Junta’s Culture and Heritage department and the Diputacion provincial council are “in constant talks” regarding the Cortijo del Fraile.

This sprawling 18th century Nijar property was once the home of a young woman whose lover, her cousin, was shot as they tried to elope hours before her arranged marriage in 1928.  Later known as the Nijar Crime, the killing inspired poet Federico Garcia Lorca to write Bodas de Sangre (Blood Wedding) in 1933.

The building, classed as an Asset of Cultural Importance (BIC) and practically a ruin, now belongs to the Diputacion. The Junta was always available to the Diputacion, which was taking on the task of restoring the Cortijo, said Patricia del Pozo who heads the Culture and Heritage department. She was sure the centre would be up and running as soon as possible, Del Pozo added.

She was responding to a question in the regional parliament from Unidas Podemos MP Ana Maria Naranjo who criticised official vagueness regarding a plan of action for the Cortijo, the absence of funding details or a formal agreement guaranteeing its future.

“We are in permanent contact and prepared to collaborate at all times,” Del Pozo insisted.


