Post-Brexit form-filling made easier at Almeria’s Oficina de Extranjeria

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Post-Brexit form-filling made easier at Almeria's Oficina de Extranjeria
: IMMIGRATION OFFICE: Queueing in Almeria in June 2021 Photo credit: Subdelegacion del Gobierno

THE Oficina de Extranjeria (Immigration Office) in Almeria City has increased its online accessibility.

Application forms for residence permits, extensions to permits or temporary permits can now be completed online, the central government’s Sub-delegation to Almeria announced.

This also applies to the permit forms needed for UK residents or their family members that are now needed after Brexit, the Sub-delegation explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A digital signature is required in all cases.

At the same time, there are some procedures that can only be performed by the Policia Nacional and must be carried out in person after making a prior appointment, the Sub-delegation stressed.

This includes British residents’ post-Brexit cards as well as fingerprinting.


 

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here