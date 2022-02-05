Post-Brexit form-filling made easier at Almeria’s Oficina de Extranjeria

THE Oficina de Extranjeria (Immigration Office) in Almeria City has increased its online accessibility.

Application forms for residence permits, extensions to permits or temporary permits can now be completed online, the central government’s Sub-delegation to Almeria announced.

This also applies to the permit forms needed for UK residents or their family members that are now needed after Brexit, the Sub-delegation explained.

A digital signature is required in all cases.

At the same time, there are some procedures that can only be performed by the Policia Nacional and must be carried out in person after making a prior appointment, the Sub-delegation stressed.

This includes British residents’ post-Brexit cards as well as fingerprinting.