NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg to Run Norway’s Central Bank

Norges Bank, Norway’s central bank announced on Friday that they had appointed the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as their next governor.

Stoltenberg’s term with the military alliance ends later this year leaving him free to move on to a new role, which will see him take over from the current governor Øystein Olsen who retires this month after more than a decade in the role.

The 62-year-old Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, also served as finance minister from 1996 to 2000. He had previously said if he got the central bank governor position, he wouldn’t be able to start before leaving his NATO job on October 1.

A statement on the central bank website said it hoped Stoltenberg can start in his new role by December 1. Until then, Norges Bank Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache will run the bank in an interim capacity beginning March 1.

In a statement, Norway’s current finance minister, Trygve Slagsvold, said he had been “concerned with identifying the best central bank governor for Norway, and I’m convinced that this is Jens Stoltenberg.”

With the announcement from Norway’s central bank ends speculation that Jens Stoltenberg would stay on at NATO, and the search for a successor must now begin ahead of a meeting of member nation leaders in June this year.

