Most wanted Scot arrested jogging in the Netherlands

A Scot known as the Iceman, who is wanted by Scottish police and the National Crime Agency, has been arrested while out jogging in the Netherlands.

Jamie Stevenson is wanted in connection with the discovery of a tonne of cocaine and more than 28 million Etizolam ‘street valium’ tablets.

Stevenson is on Scotland’s most wanted list and was one of those believed to be hiding in Spain, however the international publicity led officers in the Netherlands to the suspect.

Police say he was jogging with Dean Ferguson, 28, when he was arrested, Ferguson is also wanted by police in Scotland although on what charges has yet to be released.

He reportedly fled the UK while on bail and has been on the run for 18 months, according to UK police. Local police think he has been in hiding in Bergen op Zoom, saying they were alerted after the UK police put out an international appeal to trace 12 people believed to be hiding in Spain.

The 56-year-old is one of Scotland’s most wanted suspects.

The Dutch public prosecutor confirmed that he was arrested on Friday afternoon, and that he is also a suspect in two arson incidents. Both men will be extradited to the UK.

The international publicity that the UK’s most wanted list has received has resulted in a number of the suspects being rounded up, the latest the wanted Scot who was arrested jogging in the Netherlands being the latest.

