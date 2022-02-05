Man who forced slave to live in shed for 40 years, spared jail

Appearing before the court on Friday February 4th, Peter Swailes junior, admitted to financially exploiting the man as a slave and to have forced him to live in a shed for 40 years. Swales charged under the Modern Slavery Act was spared jail by the judge after the admitting to conspiring with his deceased father to the crime.

The vulnerable victim lived in a horse box and cramped six-foot wide shed for 40 years and was paid £10 a day for the work that he did for the pair. The shed had no lighting, heating and no flooring.

It is understood that the 61-year-old victim has a very low IQ of 59, something the Swailes’ took advantage of for some 40 years.

Peter Swailes Junior, 56, received a suspended prison sentence after he admitted conspiring with his 80-year-old deceased father Peter Swailes Senior to financially exploit the man from July 2015, when the Modern Slavery Act came into law.

Swailes Snr, who died last year while awaiting trial for the modern slavery offences, approached the man when he was aged around 18 and invited him to work with him doing various jobs, a court heard.

He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed on a residential site north of the city where he was discovered following a tip-off.

In contrast Swailes Snr lived in comfort in an adjacent chalet filled with expensive belongings, while the family dog slept in a similar-sized shed which contained a fitted carpet and a gas heater.

The Crown accepted Swailes Jnr’s basis of plea that although he had known the victim for many years he was unaware that he was forced to live as a slave in a shed.

But Swailes Jnr admitted paying the man as little as £10-a-day while being given thousands of pounds for the jobs he was carrying out.

“[The victim] had little understanding of the world around him,’ prosecutor Barbara Webster told the court as she described him being found.

“He was ill equipped to deal with adult life, could not manage alone and had no clue as to the complexities of the value of money, wages, taxes or anything else.

“He was found by the police living in a rotten shed, with water pouring through it, with a make-shift bed, and congealed vomit in the corner.

“Not the way that anyone would choose freely to live and not where he would be if he could have found himself better living accommodation.”

Ms Webster added that the victim “had few possessions to show for his 40 years’ hard work.

“He only had a wash bag, three second-hand coats, a few stained duvets, and CDs,” she said.

The victim lived with the Swailes family for many years after being in care as a child, with Swailes Snr telling him he was his ‘boss’, the court heard.

When not undergoing dangerous work such as repointing chimneys and replacing roof tiles, Swailes Snr would order him to do chores such as painting the kitchen and cutting the grass.

Ms Webster said: “Peter Swailes Senior had a far better standard of living – an elaborate, carpeted home with expensive personal belongings. A palace, by contrast to where (the victim) lived.”

The court heard Swailes Jr had left the family home aged 14 in fear of his father, he defence attorney saying that he and his father had not worked together and maintained separate businesses.

She said: “Peter Swailes is coming to terms with the fact that on occasion he undermined the trust and affection.

“He would employ (the victim) on a casual basis and on occasion he paid less than he ought to have done.

“For that he is sorry. He was shocked and angered to see the full picture once these proceedings were under way.”

Judge Richard Archer told Swailes Jr: “You may not have known the true extent of (the victim’s) living conditions, or his precise IQ, but it must have been obvious to you that he did not have any real appreciation for the potential consequences of some of the work that you required him to perform at an undervalue and with little or no regard for his personal safety.”

The judge in sentenced the father-of-five to a nine-month term, but spared him jail suspending the sentence for 18 months. In doing so he said he took into account a pre-sentence report which assessed Swailes Jr as posing a ‘very low’ risk of reoffending, and also his personal mitigation, including his poor health.

The charges came following a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police and the National Crime Agency.

Following his rescue the former slave forced to live in a shed, now in his 60s, lives in supported accommodation outside of Cumbria and has been helped by City Hearts, a charity providing long-term support to survivors of modern slavery.

