Lucky UK ticket holder win enormous £109m EuroMillions jackpot

Friday’s enormous lottery has left a lucky UK ticket holder £109m richer today after they win the EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers were 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the winning Lucky Star numbers 03 and 07.

Lottery company Camelot is urging people to check their tickets as a single UK player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the life-changing top prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.

Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.’

The huge prize was dubbed “Dream Come True Money” but it is not the largest amount that has been won, with a lucky lottery ticket-holder in France winning a staggering £184 million after scooping the record jackpot in October last year.

The previous largest UK winner won £170 million in 2019, however most winners prefer to stay anonymous. The biggest recent UK winners to go public were Frances and Patrick Connolly from Northern Ireland, who bagged a £115 million prize in 2019.

They said they sat down with a cup of tea to draw up a list of who they would give money to after finding out about the news, they then went to bed but failed to get any sleep.

For the moment we wait to see who the lucky UK ticket holder is that has won the enormous £109m EuroMillions jackpot and what their plans are, so check your ticket now!

