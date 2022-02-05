Junta demands shared management of Andalucia’s medium-distance train network

Marifran Carazo, the Minister of Development, Infrastructure and Territory Planning, made a speech about Andalucia’s train network in Madrid on Thursday, February 3, at the Forum of the New Economy.

He demanded from the Ministry of Transport, for the management of the state railway network to operate medium-distance trains between the Andalucian capitals, and that they complete the “insufficient” services provided by Renfe.

Mr Carazo explained that he is not asking for the transfer of railway powers, but for shared management, with financing to improve the supply of existing trains between the Andalucian capitals. Also, new services and competitive prices, and optimising the existing infrastructures.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The objective of the Board is to add at least four daily services in each direction, with direct connections between the Andalucian capitals, thus reducing journey times, said the minister.

He reported that his Ministry is going to “take a step forward in the face of insufficient rail services provided by the State” and, in addition, assured that the Statute of Autonomy “opens a window of opportunity for this, that they want to take advantage of”.

His speech came during a meeting with Raquel Sanchez, the Minister of Transport, and Antonio Muñoz, the Mayor of Seville, where they were due to address the financing of line 3 of the Sevilla metro.

Carazo argued that the railway network of the State is currently “underused”, and that Andalucia lacks the necessary connections and frequencies between the capitals. This is despite the fact that the Andalucian Government has called on many occasions for regional trains to be expanded, but the situation “has worsened”, he lamented.

According to Carazo, a person who wants to go from Sevilla to Huelva by train takes an hour and a half, and from Sevilla to Jaen, up to almost three hours, with a very reduced offer.

He pointed out that between Cordoba and Jaen there are four daily services of more than an hour and a half by train, and between Granada and Malaga there is only one train in each direction per day. “Andalucia is willing to improve railway services, and put an end to the deficit and shortages”, said the head of Development.

He defended that the community has to be structured and cohesive with a mode of transport such as the train that “drives the green revolution proclaimed by the Andalucian Government”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.