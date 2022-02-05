Jimmy Carr sparks fury with Holocaust routine

British comedian Jimmy Carr sparks fury for a routine about the Holocaust in his latest stand-up special for Netflix, which has been described as “truly disturbing”. In the routine he makes light of the murder of hundreds of thousands of people from Europe’s traveller communities during the reign of the Nazis.

The show titled “His Dark Material”, was released on the streaming platform on Christmas Day. In it he introduces part of his routine as being “a career ender”, saying ti was a “positive” of the Holocaust that thousands of gypsies were murdered.

The comments were greeted with applause and laughter, a moment the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust described as “absolutely appalling”.

The Nazis were responsible for the death of between 200,000 and 500,000 Roma and Sinti people, according to the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

Chief Executive Olivia Marks-Woldman said: “We are absolutely appalled at Jimmy Carr’s comment about persecution suffered by Roma and Sinti people under Nazi oppression, and horrified that gales of laughter followed his remarks.

“Hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti people suffered prejudice, slave labour, sterilisation and mass murder simply because of their identity, these are not experiences for mockery.”

Hope not Hate, the anti-racism campaign group called on Netflix to take action saying that it was not acceptable that Carr “celebrates” that suffering.

The views were echoed by The Traveller Movement, a charity supporting the traveller community in the UK, who have also asked Netflix to remove the one-hour special. It said the segment in question was “truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour”.

It added: “Joking about the genocide of an ethnic minority is not funny.”

SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes, who is co-chairman of the House of Commons All Party Parliamentary Group for Gypsies, Travellers and Roma, wrote on Twitter that he was “utterly speechless at this disregard for the horror of the holocaust” and its impact on the Gypsy community of Europe.

He added: “A community butchered by the Nazi regime. @NetflixUK care to comment.”

Netflix, which has been urged to remove the special, has declined to comment and nor has Carr.

The comedian is well known for pushing the boundaries with his humour has perhaps, gone too far this time as he sparks fury for his holocaust routine.

