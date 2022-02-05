It all adds up as Christine swims 10,000 metres in her Mojacar pool

CHRISTINE LOGAN, who is 59, believes that age is just a number.

That was why she decided to undertake a new fundraising challenge for the PAWS-PATAS Animal Shelter.

As recently reported in the Euro Weekly News, Christine kicked off – or jumped into – 2022 by completing 10,000 metres in her Mojacar swimming pool.

Starting on January 1, this worked out to 1,250 lengths, 15,000 strokes and plunging into the water on days with temperatures of 13 degrees.

Christine had hoped to raise €500 but by the time she took her final dip on January 31, this had grown to an amazing €1,661.

She also revealed that she had the warmest swims as the pool registered an inviting 20 degrees, thanks to Ecocorp Solar.

“Finding a different hat every day was a fun element,” said Christine, who was delighted with the fun headgear that friends delivered.

Christine also told the Euro Weekly News that she is keeping her Facebook donation page (https://www.facebook.com/donate/493419715361665/?fundraiser_source=external_url ) open until February 28, hoping to reach €2,000.

“This will help the charity enormously,” Christine said.

The PAWS-PATAS shelter located between Turre and Los Gallardos requires at least €10,500 per month to cover general running costs and overheads.

Vet bills alone can be as high as €6,000 per month and with almost 165 dogs and puppies to care for, plus 57 kittens and cats, medical bills can be exceedingly high.

“Thank goodness we have faithful and competent fosterers helping PAWS-PATAS before we can find them forever homes,” president Christine Knox said. “Honestly, what would we do without you?”

Check the (www.paws-patas.org) for further information about the registered animal charity.