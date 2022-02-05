Experts have predicted when facemasks will end indoors in Spain

Epidemiologists in Spain have predicted when they believe the indoor use of facemasks will end



According to experts in Spain, the mandatory use of facemasks indoors will last until at least the end of this summer. This has been predicted by two epidemiologists who were consulted by ABC. This coming Tuesday 8 the government is expected to remove the need for facemasks outdoors.

Francisco Jimenez is the director of the Balmis Vaccine Institute, and he believes that the incidence rate needs to fall below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within fourteen days to propose the elimination of the norm. As reported by the Ministry of Health, updated this Friday 4, the current incidence rate stands at 2,299 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

He added that the positive part is that these figures can be reached “before the summer”, as long as a new variant of the coronavirus does not appear that “escapes immunity”.

Salvador Peiro, a researcher at the Health and Biomedical Research Foundation of the Valencian Community (Fisabio), shares the same belief as Jimenez. He said that if the trend in serious cases continues to decline, Spain can begin to manage the pandemic with fewer restrictions.

“We can expect a quiet season, except for a catastrophic variant”, said the epidemiologist, in relation to the “very high level of immunity” that has been reached as a result of the sixth wave of Covid.

On the topic of eliminating masks, Peiro said he believes there must be exceptions. “It is a custom that has come to stay”, in symptomatic people, and in facilities such as hospitals or health centres.

He welcomed maintaining the measure in these cases, even if the transmission of the coronavirus is slight, since “there are things that we have learned from the pandemic for other respiratory problems”, as reported by abc.es.

