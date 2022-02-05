EU and U.S. trade relations improve as trade in molluscs resumes

Trade in bivalve molluscs were halted more than a decade ago over safety differences, but with EU US trade relations improve the trade will resume at the end of the month.

The agreement to resume trade marks a large improvement in the relations between two of the world’s largest markets with the Netherlands and Spain due to benefit initially, as will Massachusetts and Washington.

The remaining EU member countries and US states will be required to apply for export clearance under the agreement through a streamlined regulatory process established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, known as DG SANTE.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said the two sides had concluded negotiations on Friday, with the European Commission saying it had now adopted relevant legislation.

In what is a first, the commission said trading opportunities could be extended to more EU countries in the future under a simplified authorisation procedure agreed to between the two sides.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in a statement said both sides had worked hard to resolve this long-standing issue.

“It shows that our efforts to forge a positive, forward-looking trade agenda with the United States are paying off,” he said.

The United States was one of the world’s largest seafood exporters, with global sales of $4.5 billion in 2020. Last year, its seafood product exports to the EU exceeded $900 million.

U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene said the deal was “long-overdue and a major win” for her home state of Washington and would support an industry that directly employs over 3,200 state residents.

“Before this trade freeze, Washington was exporting hundreds of thousands of pounds of shellfish to the European Union annually,” said DelBene, a prominent Democrat on the tax- and trade-focused U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

Since the start of the Biden administration, the United States and the EU have suspended disputes over subsidies for aerospace companies Airbus and Boeing as well as steel and aluminium and set up a forum to coordinate on technology.

Since President Joe Biden’s election victory trade relations between the EU and U.S. continue to improve with agreements on everything from lobsters to prepared meals to ceramics.

