El Corte Inglés commits to improving its animal welfare policy

The huge Spanish company El Corte Inglés has further committed to improving to its animal welfare policy, due to concerns over sustainability and growing consumer awareness.

In a statement on its website, the Spanish giant El Corte Inglés explained that it was making some important changes to its animal welfare policy:

“The company is further committing to greater animal welfare in the categories of chicken, eggs and pork, thereby adhering with the house brand to the European Chicken Commitment, which sets some bases regarding the wellbeing of these animals destined to meat production.”

“El Corte Inglés has moved the deadline for 100% of the fresh eggs of its own brand to come from free-range hens and combined systems forward by three years. Furthermore, it has extended this commitment to fresh eggs from external brands and to all products of its own brand that contain fresh eggs as an ingredient by 2025.”

“El Corte Inglés is making new advances in its animal welfare policy in the framework of its objective of progressing in the area of sustainability and as a response to the growing awareness of consumers regarding the living conditions of animals of consumption.”

