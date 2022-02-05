EasyJet celebrates 20 years of flying from Gatwick

One of Europe’s top airlines, EasyJet, has recently celebrated 20 years of flying from Gatwick airport after its first flight travelled between London and Barcelona in 2002.

To celebrate the occasion, Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said on their website:

“EasyJet is delighted to be celebrating 20 years at our London Gatwick base, our largest base in the network. Over the last two decades, we have remained committed to providing even more choice for our customers travelling to and from the airport, growing our operation to become Gatwick’s largest airline.

“And we remain focused on growth at Gatwick; we recently added over a million extra seats from the airport for next summer and new routes such as our new flights to Krk off the coast of Croatia, continuing to provide passengers with an ever-greater range of destinations all with a convenient schedule, low fares and great service for both leisure and business travellers.

“Now is a great time to book with EasyJet. We are excited about our plans at Gatwick for next summer, and we can’t wait to welcome more customers back on board.”

Stephanie Wear, Vice President of Airline Development at Gatwick Airport, said:

“EasyJet and Gatwick have grown together over the last 20 years and, since that first flight to Barcelona, we have helped millions of passengers go on holiday, visit friends and family or take an important business trip. The events of the last two years make today’s 20th anniversary of easyJet at Gatwick even more poignant and it feels fantastic that together we can once again offer our passengers the opportunity to enjoy the delights of so many destinations across Europe and beyond.”

