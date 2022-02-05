€90 million of European cash for Almeria province’s irrigation infrastructure

THE State Association for Agricultural Infrastructure (Seiasa) has singled out Almeria province for spending on water resources.
“Water is without a doubt a priority for this province and this government,” said Seiasa present Francisco Rodriguez Mulero.
During Rodriguez Mulero’s Almeria two-day visit, he had meetings with members of Almeria’s Confederation of Business-owners (Asempal) and the Irrigation Communities who supply water for agricultural use and are in line for investment under Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.
The Seiasa president explained in detail projects for bringing up to date the province’s irrigation methods, financed with European funds.
According to initial estimates approximately €600 million will be allocated to the modernisation project nationwide, with €90 million of the total assigned to Almeria over the next two years.