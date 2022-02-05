Drones becoming security issues for Spanish prisons

By
Chris King
-
0

The Secretary-General for Spanish prisons has highlighted the security issues posed by the use of drones

Angel Luis Ortiz, the Secretary-General of Penitentiary Institutions in Spain, this Friday, February 4, assured that the presence of drones flying over prisons in Spain has become a “problem” that affects their security.

The ministerial leader spoke about the “appearance of this type of device flying over penitentiaries throughout Spain during the past year”, highlighting, “What we have with this is a problem that affects their security”.

He warned that in the case of Ceuta, “the commitment that the armed institute has with the prison, and the action of the Guardia Civil to demolish these drones, is allowing us to run the prison in optimal conditions”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In the case of the city of Ceuta, especially last year “and so far this year”, the Guardia Civil has intercepted a total of 22 drones that “directly or indirectly” targeted the prison. He has valued the effort of the Guardia Civil “to shoot down those drones that try to fly over prisons”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here