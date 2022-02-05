Drones becoming security issues for Spanish prisons

The Secretary-General for Spanish prisons has highlighted the security issues posed by the use of drones



Angel Luis Ortiz, the Secretary-General of Penitentiary Institutions in Spain, this Friday, February 4, assured that the presence of drones flying over prisons in Spain has become a “problem” that affects their security.

After an official visit to Ceuta, in statements to journalists, Ortiz stated that the use of drones to try to introduce substances or objects into prisons has been noticed as “a matter of a general nature”.

The ministerial leader spoke about the “appearance of this type of device flying over penitentiaries throughout Spain during the past year”, highlighting, “What we have with this is a problem that affects their security”.

He warned that in the case of Ceuta, “the commitment that the armed institute has with the prison, and the action of the Guardia Civil to demolish these drones, is allowing us to run the prison in optimal conditions”.

In the case of the city of Ceuta, especially last year “and so far this year”, the Guardia Civil has intercepted a total of 22 drones that “directly or indirectly” targeted the prison. He has valued the effort of the Guardia Civil “to shoot down those drones that try to fly over prisons”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

