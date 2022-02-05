Covid numbers in Spain - Friday, February 4.

Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Friday, February 4, as released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain, for this Friday, February 4, as collected from the autonomous communities. It shows another 74,937 new cases of Covid-19, added to the 74,368 infections reported on Thursday 3.

This brings the total number of positives since the start of the pandemic in Spain to 10,274,653 cases. The Health data for this Friday actually reflect a decrease in infections compared to the previous Friday, in which 118,922 positives were registered.

According to data, the accumulated incidence rate has been reduced by 121.19 points, standing today at 2,299.44 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, compared to 2,420.63 points on Thursday 3. In the last seven days, the accumulated incidence has fallen 580 points.

Another 195 new deaths have been added to this Friday’s report. That means a total of 94,235 people have now died from Covid-19 since the virus arrived in Spain, including 833 in the last week.

Data indicates that the transmission curve of the sixth wave continues to decline, as hospital occupation gradually eases. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the pressure in intensive care units has dropped from 22.2 per cent to 19.9 per cent.

In hospital wards, it has been lightened from 15 per cent to 13 per cent, although in at least a dozen territories both indicators continue to be well above the Government’s very high-risk threshold on the ‘traffic-light’ system, as reported by elespanol.com.

