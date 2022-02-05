Couple rescued by helicopter after two months at snowed-in cabin

A couple and their dog were dramatically rescued by helicopter after they had been stuck at their snowed-in cabin for two months in California. Footage released by the rescue mission shows the wood cabin surrounded by trees and thick snow that reaches almost to the roof of the place they have been trapped in since 6 December.

The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations sent a helicopter to rescue them following a call made by the Sierra County Sheriff’s office. The snowed-in couple had called authorities after they had started to run out of supplies.

Police said that they had been stuck in the cabin due to the thick snow in the region and some fallen trees that had blocked paths and roads. The exact location of the cabin has not been revealed, but the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is located in Downieville, Northern California.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There were still unstable weather conditions occurring when the helicopter went to land near the snowed-in couple. Strong winds battered the craft as it made its way to the area. The couple and their dog were flown to a safe location.

The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations wrote on Facebook: “Yesterday afternoon, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with rescuing two trapped people. Two people had been snowed under in their cabin since December 6th. Unable to leave due to snow and downed trees, they were running out of supplies.

“CHP helicopter (H-20) was requested to assist due to the remote location and blocked roads. H-20 was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing. The pair and their dog were flown in H-20 to a landing zone where Sierra County deputies transported them to a safe location.”

California has been experiencing extreme weather with the impact of the climate crisis. It has had back to back years of reduced rainfall and record-breaking heatwaves.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.