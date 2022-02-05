Camilla WILL become Queen when Prince Charles takes the throne.

The Queen has made it her wish that Camilla becomes Queen when Charles takes the throne



Her Majesty the Queen confirmed today, Saturday, February 5, that when Charles becomes King, Camilla will become Queen. Celebrating an incredible 70 years on the throne, the Queen made the announcement that her wish is for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as the Queen Consort.

According to royal sources, the 95-year-old monarch, on her Accession Day, made the decision in honour of the happiness that Camilla has brought her son, and for her good work. In 2005, when she married Charles, the Queen gave Camilla the lesser title of Princess Consort.

A statement released today to mark Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne read, “I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me”.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort, as she continues her own loyal service”, it continued.

A reception took place at Sandringham House in Norfolk yesterday, the first engagement of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In her address, the monarch wrote, “Tomorrow, February 6, marks the 70th anniversary of my Accession in 1952. It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign”.

“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947, that my life will always be devoted to your service. As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for”.

“These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically, and culturally, that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us, and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom, and throughout the Commonwealth”.

“I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family. I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort, and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my mother perform during my father’s reign”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

